Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

News
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the country and around the globe, and we cannot drop our guard. While our numbers remain relatively flat, we continue to closely monitor the data daily as always,” Governor Cuomo said. “I urge New Yorkers to keep wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, and local governments must continue to enforce state public health guidance. By staying vigilant and smart, we can beat COVID together.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 541 (+14)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 88
  • Hospital Counties – 34
  • Number ICU – 155 (-9)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 59 (-16)
  • Total Discharges – 76,595 (+67)
  • Deaths – 6
  • Total Deaths – 25,456

Of the 84,770 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 866, or 1.02%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.7%0.7%0.5%
Central New York0.9%0.6%1.1%
Finger Lakes0.4%0.4%0.7%
Long Island1.0%0.9%1.0%
Mid-Hudson1.7%1.6%1.6%
Mohawk Valley0.6%0.5%0.2%
New York City1.0%1.1%1.2%
North Country0.1%0.2%0.2%
Southern Tier0.7%1.2%1.4%
Western New York1.1%1.3%0.7%

The Governor also confirmed 866 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 455,626 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 455,626 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,09513
Allegany1060
Broome1,57222
Cattaraugus2601
Cayuga2154
Chautauqua5735
Chemung46121
Chenango2490
Clinton1601
Columbia5910
Cortland1710
Delaware1341
Dutchess5,1205
Erie11,34234
Essex1670
Franklin660
Fulton3351
Genesee3212
Greene3230
Hamilton150
Herkimer3340
Jefferson1703
Lewis500
Livingston2070
Madison4930
Monroe6,02624
Montgomery2320
Nassau46,64367
Niagara1,7774
NYC242,693382
Oneida2,4125
Onondaga4,36523
Ontario4732
Orange12,03622
Orleans3353
Oswego49310
Otsego3380
Putnam1,5992
Rensselaer9113
Rockland15,16767
Saratoga1,0448
Schenectady1,4023
Schoharie851
Schuyler410
Seneca1060
St. Lawrence3220
Steuben41612
Suffolk46,38742
Sullivan1,5918
Tioga2351
Tompkins4134
Ulster2,2604
Warren3814
Washington2960
Wayne3182
Westchester38,09847
Wyoming1371
Yates642

Saturday, there were six deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,456. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Cattaraugus1
Manhattan1
Onondaga1
Orange1

