Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the rest of the state, excluding the hotspot zones, 104,937 tests were reportedly conducted yielding 961 positives or a 0.91% positivity rate.

“Local governments have not done an effective job of enforcement in these hot spot ZIP codes. The State will be doing aggressive enforcement starting tomorrow,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we saw with bars and restaurants, when the State initiated enforcement actions compliance greatly increased. However, the State cannot take over effective enforcement for every jurisdiction and if a local jurisdiction cannot or will not perform effective enforcement of violating entities, notify the State and we will close all business activity in the hot spots where the local governments cannot do compliance.

“I’m concerned about the lack of testing in the schools,” Governor Cuomo continued. “If the localities do not do testing immediately in the schools in those areas, the State will close them immediately. We all want schools to reopen IF they can reopen safely. I have assured the parents of this State that I would not send my child to a school that I didn’t know was safe. Without testing we can’t assure parents and teachers of the safety of that school.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 618 (-29)

Patients Newly Admitted – 72

Hospital Counties – 36

Number ICU – 138 (-11)

Number ICU with Intubation – 67 (-3)

Total Discharges – 77,090 (+86)

Deaths – 14

Total Deaths – 25,519

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.9% 0.8% 0.8% Central New York 0.7% 0.8% 0.8% Finger Lakes 1.0% 0.6% 0.6% Long Island 1.3% 1.2% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 2.6% 2.3% 1.4% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 0.3% 0.4% New York City 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% North Country 0.2% 0.3% 0.3% Southern Tier 1.0% 1.5% 1.1% Western New York 1.2% 1.1% 1.1%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% Brooklyn 1.9% 2.3% 2.4% Manhattan 0.7% 0.7% 0.7% Queens 1.7% 1.2% 1.3% Staten Island 1.5% 1.4% 1.1%

Of the 464,582 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,190 15 Allegany 124 0 Broome 1,947 51 Cattaraugus 303 1 Cayuga 231 3 Chautauqua 629 18 Chemung 721 70 Chenango 261 2 Clinton 166 1 Columbia 608 3 Cortland 223 18 Delaware 141 1 Dutchess 5,179 10 Erie 11,767 70 Essex 170 0 Franklin 70 2 Fulton 347 2 Genesee 344 2 Greene 347 7 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 346 2 Jefferson 176 0 Lewis 51 0 Livingston 211 1 Madison 503 0 Monroe 6,206 20 Montgomery 238 1 Nassau 47,246 79 Niagara 1,828 15 NYC 246,417 532 Oneida 2,478 10 Onondaga 4,537 9 Ontario 489 3 Orange 12,394 34 Orleans 337 0 Oswego 521 3 Otsego 346 2 Putnam 1,650 4 Rensselaer 944 7 Rockland 16,016 43 Saratoga 1,095 5 Schenectady 1,429 4 Schoharie 86 0 Schuyler 51 2 Seneca 110 0 St. Lawrence 335 2 Steuben 534 14 Suffolk 46,842 72 Sullivan 1,615 1 Tioga 274 10 Tompkins 445 7 Ulster 2,315 12 Warren 413 6 Washington 307 0 Wayne 332 0 Westchester 38,475 44 Wyoming 141 1 Yates 66 1

Saturday, there were 14 deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,519. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: