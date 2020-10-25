Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“To give you an idea of the progress we’ve made with New York’s micro-clusters, the positivity rates in Brooklyn, Rockland and Orange Counties are all down this week. That is great news. It says the focus works, and it says we can get the positivity under control. As we saw with Queens this past week, we get the numbers down and we then open up the areas,” Governor Cuomo said. “Context is everything here. We’re seeing a real national surge, and we are battling that national surge, that national high tide. We’re fighting it because although we like to think we control our own destiny, we still have people coming from around the country into New York. The numbers nationwide are really high and getting higher, so we have to be extra vigilant here in New York and continue being smart.”
The Governor said that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.18 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.06%. Within the focus areas, 16,614 test results were reported Saturday, yielding 528 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 104,215 test results were reported, yielding 1,104 positives. Full results for tests reported Saturday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:
|FOCUS ZONE
|10/4 – 10/10 % Positive
|10/11 – 10/17 % Positive
|Current 7-day rolling average
|Day Prior (10/23) % Positive
|Yesterday (10/24)% Positive
|Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive
|5.86%
|5.29%
|4.44%
|4.23%
|4.45%
|Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive
|1.36%
|1.93%
|2.38%
|2.07%
|2.14%
|Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive
|2.27%
|2.03%
|2.40%
|2.40%
|2.93%
|Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive
|2.71%
|2.70%
|2.00%
|1.68%
|2.55%
|Rockland red-zone focus area % positive
|9.77%
|4.54%
|3.65%
|1.23%
|2.78%
|Orange red-zone focus area % positive
|12.41%
|4.62%
|2.64%
|2.88%
|1.21%
|Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive
|3.63%
|4.05%
|6.39%
|6.09%
|3.81%
|Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive
|7.82%
|7.52%
|4.42%
|4.40%
|6.02%
|Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive
|6.49%
|7.12%
|8.36%
|4.61%
|12.04%
|All focus area statewide % positive
|3.18%
|3.00%
|3.21%
|2.58%
|3.18%
|Statewide % positive with all focus areas included
|1.18%
|1.16%
|1.31%
|1.31%
|1.35%
|Statewide % positive without all focus areas included
|1.01%
|1.06%
|1.06%
|1.13%
|1.06%
Sunday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,015 (-30)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 116
- Hospital Counties – 44
- Number ICU – 227 (-4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 118 (+5)
- Total Discharges – 79,092 (+132)
- Deaths – 12
- Total Deaths – 25,730
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.0%
|0.9%
|0.8%
|Central New York
|1.1%
|0.7%
|1.2%
|Finger Lakes
|1.7%
|1.7%
|1.7%
|Long Island
|1.1%
|1.6%
|1.3%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.5%
|1.9%
|1.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.0%
|1.0%
|0.6%
|New York City
|1.0%
|1.2%
|1.4%
|North Country
|0.8%
|1.8%
|1.5%
|Southern Tier
|1.3%
|1.1%
|1.3%
|Western New York
|1.4%
|1.1%
|1.3%
Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|1.1%
|1.0%
|1.8%
|Brooklyn
|1.0%
|1.3%
|1.5%
|Manhattan
|0.9%
|1.0%
|0.9%
|Queens
|1.1%
|1.4%
|1.4%
|Staten Island
|1.0%
|1.9%
|1.5%
Of the 495,464 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,577
|28
|Allegany
|271
|2
|Broome
|3,368
|38
|Cattaraugus
|461
|6
|Cayuga
|364
|12
|Chautauqua
|884
|7
|Chemung
|1,640
|96
|Chenango
|381
|16
|Clinton
|240
|4
|Columbia
|680
|11
|Cortland
|510
|14
|Delaware
|169
|1
|Dutchess
|5,438
|17
|Erie
|12,819
|37
|Essex
|197
|1
|Franklin
|79
|0
|Fulton
|361
|0
|Genesee
|380
|1
|Greene
|490
|1
|Hamilton
|16
|0
|Herkimer
|387
|3
|Jefferson
|202
|3
|Lewis
|108
|16
|Livingston
|280
|8
|Madison
|559
|2
|Monroe
|7,111
|41
|Montgomery
|261
|0
|Nassau
|49,312
|109
|Niagara
|2,041
|9
|NYC
|258,555
|653
|Oneida
|2,681
|11
|Onondaga
|5,309
|32
|Ontario
|644
|9
|Orange
|13,457
|44
|Orleans
|393
|8
|Oswego
|616
|7
|Otsego
|390
|6
|Putnam
|1,794
|6
|Rensselaer
|1,080
|7
|Rockland
|17,685
|50
|Saratoga
|1,308
|13
|Schenectady
|1,546
|7
|Schoharie
|109
|2
|Schuyler
|116
|1
|Seneca
|140
|0
|St. Lawrence
|386
|4
|Steuben
|962
|11
|Suffolk
|48,663
|101
|Sullivan
|1,743
|18
|Tioga
|572
|23
|Tompkins
|603
|10
|Ulster
|2,471
|12
|Warren
|450
|2
|Washington
|332
|2
|Wayne
|448
|16
|Westchester
|40,131
|90
|Wyoming
|182
|3
|Yates
|112
|1
Saturday, 12 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,730. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|1
|Broome
|2
|Chemung
|1
|Kings
|1
|Manhattan
|2
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|1
|Richmond
|1
|Tioga
|1