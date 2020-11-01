Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York had the highest positivity rate in the nation at the peak of this crisis — now we have the third lowest in the nation. New Yorkers should be very proud of that fact, but we also need to remain vigilant,” Governor Cuomo said. “The fall is difficult for everyone – many countries are closing down again or implementing restrictions, and while in New York we’re managing it well, we need to stay smart: wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance and be united, because we can only beat this virus together.”

The Governor said that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.10%, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.36%. Within the focus areas, 13,283 test results were reported Saturday, yielding 412 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 135,652 test results were reported, yielding 1,843 positives. Full results for tests reported Saturday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE 10/4- 10/10 % Positive 10/11- 10/17 % Positive 10/18- 10/25 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (10/30) % Positive Yesterday (10/31) % Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 5.86% 5.29% 4.44% 3.93% 5.24% 4.25% Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.36% 1.93% 2.38% 2.71% 2.38% 2.67% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.27% 2.03% 2.40% 2.65% 2.28% 2.88% Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.71% 2.70% 2.00% 1.71% 1.72% 1.17% Rockland red-zone focus area % positive 9.77% 4.54% 3.65% 4.08% 6.44% 4.20% Orange orange-zone focus area % positive 12.41% 4.62% 2.64% 2.43% 2.95% 3.75% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.63% 4.05% 6.39% 6.00% 3.53% 2.31% Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive 7.82% 7.52% 4.42% 4.99% 3.77% 9.71% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 6.49% 7.12% 8.36% 5.52% 5.35% 5.16% All focus area statewide % positive 3.18% 3.00% 3.27% 3.28% 3.01% 3.10% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.18% 1.16% 1.31% 1.54% 1.49% 1.51% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.01% 1.06% 1.06% 1.34% 1.30% 1.36%

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,125 (+4)

Patients Newly Admitted – 134

Hospital Counties – 50

Number ICU – 259 (+11)

Number ICU with Intubation – 117 (-5)

Total Discharges – 79,831 (+114)

Deaths – 17

Total Deaths – 25,824

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.1% 0.9% 1.0% Central New York 2.4% 1.9% 1.7% Finger Lakes 2.4% 1.9% 2.3% Long Island 1.3% 1.3% 1.4% Mid-Hudson 2.0% 2.2% 2.2% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 1.2% 0.8% New York City 1.6% 1.3% 1.4% North Country 1.2% 1.5% 1.5% Southern Tier 0.7% 1.0% 0.8% Western New York 2.3% 2.5% 2.6%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 1.6% 1.6% 1.8% Brooklyn 1.5% 1.4% 1.4% Manhattan 1.2% 0.8% 0.9% Queens 1.7% 1.5% 1.7% Staten Island 2.9% 2.1% 2.9%

Of the 509,735 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,750 26 Allegany 348 7 Broome 3,738 28 Cattaraugus 549 13 Cayuga 453 15 Chautauqua 1,017 23 Chemung 1,852 26 Chenango 425 6 Clinton 270 7 Columbia 736 8 Cortland 589 5 Delaware 192 5 Dutchess 5,565 18 Erie 13,531 118 Essex 203 0 Franklin 87 1 Fulton 367 2 Genesee 411 4 Greene 516 1 Hamilton 19 1 Herkimer 399 3 Jefferson 222 2 Lewis 148 2 Livingston 350 18 Madison 593 9 Monroe 7,705 109 Montgomery 273 0 Nassau 50,294 141 Niagara 2,137 13 NYC 264,155 946 Oneida 2,851 20 Onondaga 5,762 66 Ontario 710 9 Orange 13,889 59 Orleans 413 0 Oswego 648 4 Otsego 421 6 Putnam 1,861 16 Rensselaer 1,124 8 Rockland 18,265 88 Saratoga 1,423 18 Schenectady 1,622 22 Schoharie 115 1 Schuyler 149 2 Seneca 149 1 St. Lawrence 423 8 Steuben 1,087 29 Suffolk 49,538 142 Sullivan 1,818 4 Tioga 699 10 Tompkins 656 6 Ulster 2,556 9 Warren 468 1 Washington 350 3 Wayne 561 11 Westchester 40,946 149 Wyoming 203 4 Yates 134 2

Saturday, 17 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,824. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: