Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we move into this New Year, one of our most pressing challenges, along with maintaining our diligence in stopping the spread of the virus, will be to ensure that the vaccine is made available fairly,” Governor Cuomo said. “COVID has exposed many of the existing injustices in our society, most notably that racism is, without a doubt, a public health crisis. Case and point – data has continued to show that despite higher infection and death rates in the Black and Latino communities, testing has remained more widely available in white communities. I refuse to let race or income determine who lives and who dies in New York and I mean it. That’s why as we work to break down barriers and ensure vaccine access for all, I will not take the vaccine until it is available for my age group in Black, Hispanic, and poor communities around the state.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 142,345
  • Total Positive – 11,368
  • Percent Positive – 7.98%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,963 (+149)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 813
  • Hospital Counties – 56
  • Number ICU – 1,344 (+23)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 815 (+29)
  • Total Discharges – 104,402 (+574)
  • Deaths – 138
  • Total Deaths – 30,476

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg)
Capital Region4530.04%23%
Central New York3910.05%20%
Finger Lakes8920.07%31%
Long Island1,4240.05%25%
Mid-Hudson9260.04%34%
Mohawk Valley2960.06%23%
New York City2,7830.03%31%
North Country850.02%35%
Southern Tier2040.03%43%
Western New York5090.04%31%
Statewide7,9630.04%30%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23719617%
Central New York26618726%
Finger Lakes39729627%
Long Island81463123%
Mid-Hudson68741439%
Mohawk Valley1279721%
New York City2,4651,77028%
North Country573535%
Southern Tier1257937%
Western New York54533038%
NYS TOTAL5,7204,03529%

Saturday, 142,345 test results were reported to New York State, and 7.98 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region9.57%9.82%10.11%
Central New York8.21%8.70%8.90%
Finger Lakes9.70%10.03%10.35%
Long Island8.42%8.82%9.11%
Mid-Hudson7.56%7.96%8.19%
Mohawk Valley9.69%10.02%10.40%
New York City5.85%6.17%6.24%
North Country8.17%8.28%8.77%
Southern Tier5.16%5.72%6.42%
Western New York8.01%7.95%8.43%
Statewide7.20%7.55%7.78%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx6.92%7.65%7.28%
Brooklyn5.97%6.35%5.94%
Manhattan3.43%3.80%3.49%
Queens6.83%7.32%7.04%
Staten Island7.02%7.45%7.23%

Of the 1,017,153 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany12,405206
Allegany1,92733
Broome8,601114
Cattaraugus2,66737
Cayuga3,16694
Chautauqua3,78564
Chemung4,68556
Chenango1,29621
Clinton1,26858
Columbia1,75337
Cortland2,18322
Delaware75014
Dutchess12,797196
Erie42,933468
Essex64223
Franklin81013
Fulton1,38138
Genesee2,86648
Greene1,46231
Hamilton1194
Herkimer2,40780
Jefferson1,94753
Lewis98319
Livingston2,00634
Madison2,41740
Monroe35,778564
Montgomery1,49243
Nassau92,0351,166
Niagara9,083182
NYC439,9213,340
Oneida12,999274
Onondaga22,213287
Ontario3,54992
Orange24,197164
Orleans1,44119
Oswego3,65872
Otsego1,26615
Putnam5,08459
Rensselaer4,724149
Rockland28,162151
Saratoga6,243183
Schenectady6,369140
Schoharie61122
Schuyler5570
Seneca87423
St. Lawrence2,34390
Steuben3,58962
Suffolk101,2331,516
Sullivan3,2279
Tioga1,77131
Tompkins2,1385
Ulster6,01984
Warren1,33765
Washington93142
Wayne2,76868
Westchester72,218591
Wyoming1,51039
Yates55718

Saturday, 138 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 30,476. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany4
Bronx8
Broome2
Cattaraugus1
Cayuga2
Chautauqua2
Chenango2
Columbia1
Cortland2
Delaware1
Dutchess3
Erie9
Fulton1
Genesee2
Greene2
Herkimer2
Jefferson1
Kings13
Madison2
Manhattan2
Monroe6
Montgomery4
Nassau11
Niagara3
Oneida5
Onondaga5
Ontario1
Orange3
Oswego1
Queens3
Rensselaer2
Richmond1
Rockland2
Saratoga2
Schenectady1
Steuben4
Suffolk13
Sullivan1
Ulster1
Wayne2
Westchester4
Wyoming1

