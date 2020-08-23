Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo addresses the media on April 24, 2020, while holding an N95 mask sent by a retired Kansas farmer whose wife only has one lung. (Darren McGee / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo / AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Sunday announced new lows for COVID-19 hospitalizations, patients in ICUs and intubations.

Hospitalizations reportedly dropped to 472, the lowest number since March 16, and the number of patients in ICUs dropped to 110, the lowest number since March 15. Intubations dropped to 50, the lowest number since mid-March. New York State’s rate of positive tests has been less than 1 percent for 16 straight days. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in New York City Saturday.

“New Yorkers should be proud that their hard work and discipline led to another day of record low numbers. Our hospitalizations, intubations and people in the ICU are the lowest they’ve been since mid-March — that’s a real achievement,” Governor Cuomo said. “But make no mistake: this virus is still surging in parts of the country and until there is a vaccine we cannot become numb or complacent about the risks we face. Local governments must continue to enforce public health guidance and we all must remember to be smart – follow the guidance, wear masks, socially distance and stay New York Tough!”

Saturday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,446 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 13 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Saturday’s observed violations is below:

  • Brooklyn – 10
  • Queens – 3

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 472 (-11)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 77
  • Hospital Counties – 29
  • Number ICU – 110 (-6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 50 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 74,640 (+87)
  • Deaths – 5
  • Total Deaths – 25,288

Of the 74,043 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 572, or 0.77 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.7%0.5%0.5%
Central New York0.8%0.5%0.2%
Finger Lakes0.3%0.6%0.5%
Long Island0.7%0.7%0.8%
Mid-Hudson0.9%0.7%0.8%
Mohawk Valley0.8%0.4%0.2%
New York City0.7%0.7%0.8%
North Country0.2%0.8%0.3%
Southern Tier0.5%0.5%0.6%
Western New York1.6%1.4%1.8%

The Governor also confirmed 572 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 429,737 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 429,737 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,6996
Allegany851
Broome1,23912
Cattaraugus1802
Cayuga1671
Chautauqua2892
Chemung1940
Chenango2230
Clinton1410
Columbia5621
Cortland980
Delaware1090
Dutchess4,76714
Erie9,46552
Essex1002
Franklin560
Fulton3091
Genesee2900
Greene3050
Hamilton120
Herkimer2890
Jefferson1451
Lewis470
Livingston1801
Madison4320
Monroe5,31720
Montgomery1941
Nassau44,24540
Niagara1,5759
NYC232,120279
Oneida2,2442
Onondaga3,7582
Ontario3813
Orange11,3346
Orleans3040
Oswego2821
Otsego1240
Putnam1,4730
Rensselaer8174
Rockland14,12911
Saratoga8152
Schenectady1,1797
Schoharie690
Schuyler240
Seneca950
St. Lawrence2672
Steuben3101
Suffolk44,49842
Sullivan1,4950
Tioga2062
Tompkins2440
Ulster2,1271
Warren3150
Washington2660
Wayne2750
Westchester36,68938
Wyoming1232
Yates601

Saturday, there were five deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,288. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Broome1
Erie1
Montgomery1
Oneida1
Ulster1

