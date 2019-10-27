Governor Cuomo pushes “Make America Safer” campaign

(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo is announcing new efforts to push for national gun control measures. He wants to boost his Make America Safer campaign, which looks to curb gun violence through a four-point plan.

The plan includes a ban on assault weapons, a mental health data base, universal background checks, and passing the Red Flag Law.



The governor says national gun control is possible because it worked in New York.

“We can do it, and New York is a laboratory test case. Don’t tell me we can’t do it because we did it in the state of New York. Also, that big part called Upstate New York,they’re as vehement about the second amendment as anyone. But we passed it and it saved lives and it didn’t infringe on anyone’s rights, Cuomo said.

The governor is also calling on democratic candidates running for president to sign the Make America Safer pledge.