Governor Cuomo says Bills have proposed 6,700 fans in the stadium for playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Cuomo says the Bills have proposed 6,700 fans in the stadium for playoffs.

The State Department of Health is taking a look at the model where fans would be tested before they go into the stadium.

Health commissioner Howard Zucker says fans would have to have proof of negative test prior to entering. State will work with team and do contact tracing afterwards. He calls it a "demonstration project". — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) December 23, 2020

During Wednesday’s press conference, State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker says fans would have to have proof of a negative test prior to entering.

The state will work with the Bills and do contact tracing afterward. Zucker calls it a “demonstration project.”

State Budget Director Robert Mujica says the team would control ingress and egress of Bills Stadium. Fans without masks would be thrown out.

The governor clarified that the plan is still “in development.”