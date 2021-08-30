Governor Hochul provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday.
“While we have come so far in containing COVID, the virus is still a threat to our communities – it is up to us to prevent it from spreading any further,” Hochul said. “Wear a mask, wash your hands and, if you haven’t already, get vaccinated today. The vaccine is effective, it’s safe, and it’s available free of charge. It is the best protection we have against COVID.”
Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 107,325
- Total Positive – 4,147
- Percent Positive – 3.86%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.31%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,186 (+38)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 235
- Patients in ICU – 468 (+23)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 229 (+7)
- Total Discharges – 192,654 (+201)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 18
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,551
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,533
- Total vaccine doses administered – 23,619,551
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 36,132
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 356,922
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 76.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 64.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 58.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.9%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|August 27, 2021
|August 28, 2021
|August 29, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.51%
|4.56%
|4.55%
|Central New York
|4.41%
|4.13%
|4.26%
|Finger Lakes
|4.40%
|4.44%
|4.54%
|Long Island
|4.30%
|4.31%
|4.35%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.62%
|3.67%
|3.65%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.42%
|4.61%
|4.60%
|New York City
|2.58%
|2.53%
|2.52%
|North Country
|4.52%
|4.52%
|4.42%
|Southern Tier
|3.57%
|3.54%
|3.74%
|Western New York
|4.13%
|4.04%
|4.02%
|Statewide
|3.32%
|3.29%
|3.31%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|August 27, 2021
|August 28, 2021
|August 29, 2021
|Bronx
|2.98%
|2.97%
|2.92%
|Kings
|2.69%
|2.62%
|2.63%
|New York
|2.06%
|1.97%
|1.96%
|Queens
|2.47%
|2.46%
|2.48%
|Richmond
|3.35%
|3.37%
|3.29
Yesterday, 4,147 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,256,899. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|26,799
|67
|Allegany
|3,707
|4
|Broome
|19,991
|54
|Cattaraugus
|6,111
|16
|Cayuga
|7,115
|44
|Chautauqua
|9,657
|40
|Chemung
|8,269
|19
|Chenango
|3,872
|12
|Clinton
|5,082
|17
|Columbia
|4,353
|5
|Cortland
|4,339
|17
|Delaware
|2,667
|12
|Dutchess
|31,947
|63
|Erie
|94,435
|158
|Essex
|1,772
|0
|Franklin
|2,894
|17
|Fulton
|4,852
|20
|Genesee
|5,706
|9
|Greene
|3,676
|6
|Hamilton
|358
|0
|Herkimer
|5,579
|12
|Jefferson
|6,646
|17
|Lewis
|2,958
|3
|Livingston
|4,799
|14
|Madison
|4,904
|12
|Monroe
|74,078
|145
|Montgomery
|4,666
|21
|Nassau
|198,170
|384
|Niagara
|21,010
|37
|NYC
|1,016,043
|1,505
|Oneida
|24,023
|80
|Onondaga
|42,362
|180
|Ontario
|7,937
|31
|Orange
|52,019
|66
|Orleans
|3,313
|6
|Oswego
|8,462
|41
|Otsego
|3,811
|5
|Putnam
|11,319
|19
|Rensselaer
|12,351
|36
|Rockland
|49,169
|31
|Saratoga
|17,190
|51
|Schenectady
|14,412
|32
|Schoharie
|1,886
|7
|Schuyler
|1,144
|5
|Seneca
|2,176
|11
|St. Lawrence
|7,475
|33
|Steuben
|7,412
|28
|Suffolk
|216,316
|440
|Sullivan
|7,302
|12
|Tioga
|4,085
|8
|Tompkins
|5,138
|66
|Ulster
|15,271
|34
|Warren
|4,190
|13
|Washington
|3,450
|10
|Wayne
|6,325
|21
|Westchester
|136,965
|147
|Wyoming
|3,697
|1
|Yates
|1,244
|3
Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,551. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Erie
|2
|Hamilton
|1
|Kings
|5
|Manhattan
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Queens
|2
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Warren
|1
Yesterday, 19,785 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,413 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|721,823
|711
|Central New York
|565,285
|529
|Finger Lakes
|730,176
|675
|Long Island
|1,741,865
|3,320
|Mid-Hudson
|1,376,288
|2,249
|Mohawk Valley
|281,314
|249
|New York City
|6,121,638
|10,507
|North Country
|260,929
|223
|Southern Tier
|374,464
|336
|Western New York
|795,532
|986
|Statewide
|12,969,314
|19,785
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|664,189
|569
|Central New York
|525,773
|362
|Finger Lakes
|682,746
|494
|Long Island
|1,548,536
|2,710
|Mid-Hudson
|1,221,371
|1,614
|Mohawk Valley
|260,235
|171
|New York City
|5,439,770
|10,498
|North Country
|236,791
|116
|Southern Tier
|346,592
|253
|Western New York
|732,985
|626
|Statewide
|11,658,988
|17,413