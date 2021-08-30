Governor Hochul provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“While we have come so far in containing COVID, the virus is still a threat to our communities – it is up to us to prevent it from spreading any further,” Hochul said. “Wear a mask, wash your hands and, if you haven’t already, get vaccinated today. The vaccine is effective, it’s safe, and it’s available free of charge. It is the best protection we have against COVID.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 107,325

Total Positive – 4,147

Percent Positive – 3.86%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.31%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,186 (+38)

Patients Newly Admitted – 235

Patients in ICU – 468 (+23)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 229 (+7)

Total Discharges – 192,654 (+201)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 18

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,551

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,533

Total vaccine doses administered – 23,619,551

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 36,132

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 356,922

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 76.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 64.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 58.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region August 27, 2021 August 28, 2021 August 29, 2021 Capital Region 4.51% 4.56% 4.55% Central New York 4.41% 4.13% 4.26% Finger Lakes 4.40% 4.44% 4.54% Long Island 4.30% 4.31% 4.35% Mid-Hudson 3.62% 3.67% 3.65% Mohawk Valley 4.42% 4.61% 4.60% New York City 2.58% 2.53% 2.52% North Country 4.52% 4.52% 4.42% Southern Tier 3.57% 3.54% 3.74% Western New York 4.13% 4.04% 4.02% Statewide 3.32% 3.29% 3.31%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC August 27, 2021 August 28, 2021 August 29, 2021 Bronx 2.98% 2.97% 2.92% Kings 2.69% 2.62% 2.63% New York 2.06% 1.97% 1.96% Queens 2.47% 2.46% 2.48% Richmond 3.35% 3.37% 3.29

Yesterday, 4,147 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,256,899. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 26,799 67 Allegany 3,707 4 Broome 19,991 54 Cattaraugus 6,111 16 Cayuga 7,115 44 Chautauqua 9,657 40 Chemung 8,269 19 Chenango 3,872 12 Clinton 5,082 17 Columbia 4,353 5 Cortland 4,339 17 Delaware 2,667 12 Dutchess 31,947 63 Erie 94,435 158 Essex 1,772 0 Franklin 2,894 17 Fulton 4,852 20 Genesee 5,706 9 Greene 3,676 6 Hamilton 358 0 Herkimer 5,579 12 Jefferson 6,646 17 Lewis 2,958 3 Livingston 4,799 14 Madison 4,904 12 Monroe 74,078 145 Montgomery 4,666 21 Nassau 198,170 384 Niagara 21,010 37 NYC 1,016,043 1,505 Oneida 24,023 80 Onondaga 42,362 180 Ontario 7,937 31 Orange 52,019 66 Orleans 3,313 6 Oswego 8,462 41 Otsego 3,811 5 Putnam 11,319 19 Rensselaer 12,351 36 Rockland 49,169 31 Saratoga 17,190 51 Schenectady 14,412 32 Schoharie 1,886 7 Schuyler 1,144 5 Seneca 2,176 11 St. Lawrence 7,475 33 Steuben 7,412 28 Suffolk 216,316 440 Sullivan 7,302 12 Tioga 4,085 8 Tompkins 5,138 66 Ulster 15,271 34 Warren 4,190 13 Washington 3,450 10 Wayne 6,325 21 Westchester 136,965 147 Wyoming 3,697 1 Yates 1,244 3

Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,551. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Erie 2 Hamilton 1 Kings 5 Manhattan 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 1 Queens 2 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 Warren 1

Yesterday, 19,785 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,413 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 721,823 711 Central New York 565,285 529 Finger Lakes 730,176 675 Long Island 1,741,865 3,320 Mid-Hudson 1,376,288 2,249 Mohawk Valley 281,314 249 New York City 6,121,638 10,507 North Country 260,929 223 Southern Tier 374,464 336 Western New York 795,532 986 Statewide 12,969,314 19,785

People with complete vaccine series: