Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic once and for all – if you haven’t gotten yours already, it’s crucial that you do,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is proven effective and safe, and it’s free. Everyone aged five and up can get it and doing so is the best way to keep your family safe.”

  • Test Results Reported – 202,482
  • Total Positive – 6,477
  • Percent Positive – 3.20%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.12%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,869 (+15)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 253
  • Patients in ICU – 374 (-2)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 210 (0)
  • Total Discharges – 211,157 (+231)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 20
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,980
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,479
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 28,283,006
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 104,117
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 651,544
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 72.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionWednesday, November 10, 2021Thursday, November 11, 2021Friday, November 12, 2021
Capital Region5.20%5.22%5.43%
Central New York5.02%5.39%5.33%
Finger Lakes7.29%7.72%8.08%
Long Island2.73%2.88%3.03%
Mid-Hudson2.19%2.27%2.39%
Mohawk Valley6.14%6.33%6.42%
New York City1.24%1.26%1.32%
North Country5.99%6.29%6.45%
Southern Tier4.11%4.24%4.36%
Western New York7.06%7.41%7.70%
Statewide2.90%3.00%3.12%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Borough in NYCWednesday, November 10, 2021Thursday, November 11, 2021Friday, November 12, 2021
Bronx1.00%1.06%1.17%
Kings1.37%1.41%1.44%
New York1.06%1.07%1.08%
Queens1.28%1.28%1.41%
Richmond1.62%1.63%1.77%

Yesterday, 6,477 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,597,822. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany32,720114
Allegany5,43149
Broome26,521126
Cattaraugus8,90375
Cayuga9,20932
Chautauqua13,52972
Chemung11,92954
Chenango5,10530
Clinton7,48740
Columbia5,27411
Cortland5,79620
Delaware3,97637
Dutchess36,78280
Erie114,732509
Essex2,74724
Franklin4,82748
Fulton7,17359
Genesee7,82541
Greene4,6478
Hamilton4865
Herkimer7,59653
Jefferson10,23591
Lewis3,89620
Livingston6,42946
Madison6,83050
Monroe90,874480
Montgomery6,62547
Nassau219,384346
Niagara26,114150
NYC1,111,0391,382
Oneida30,829149
Onondaga55,934220
Ontario10,50185
Orange59,754137
Orleans4,99440
Oswego12,96668
Otsego4,96925
Putnam12,80222
Rensselaer16,14471
Rockland54,37558
Saratoga22,244151
Schenectady18,01969
Schoharie2,4805
Schuyler1,72715
Seneca2,92814
St. Lawrence11,81659
Steuben11,33573
Suffolk246,670479
Sullivan8,98644
Tioga5,81243
Tompkins6,93441
Ulster18,07458
Warren6,36294
Washington5,581104
Wayne9,24784
Westchester145,602131
Wyoming4,79330
Yates1,8239

Yesterday, 20 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,980. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx2
Chemung1
Erie2
Jefferson1
Kings3
Monroe3
Nassau1
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Ontario1
Rensselaer1
Suffolk1
Sullivan1

Yesterday, 24,651 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,276 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region778,7921,588
Central New York602,008835
Finger Lakes793,6661,459
Long Island1,972,9994,279
Mid-Hudson1,527,2593,931
Mohawk Valley303,335428
New York City7,016,6158,589
North Country280,919420
Southern Tier406,6841,269
Western New York871,4781,853
Statewide14,553,75524,651

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region712,228670
Central New York558,377325
Finger Lakes735,618821
Long Island1,758,3392,139
Mid-Hudson1,351,2881,584
Mohawk Valley281,219241
New York City6,292,3334,026
North Country254,123196
Southern Tier372,587371
Western New York799,565903
Statewide13,115,67711,276

