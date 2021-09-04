Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“We continue to keep a close eye on the numbers, and while we know we’ve come a long way in beating back the virus and getting a good number of New Yorkers vaccinated, our work is not yet done, my friends,” Hochul said. “COVID is still out there, and we cannot get complacent because we all know what it’s capable of. If you still need to get vaccinated, it’s imperative that you do so as soon as possible because your safety and the safety of others is on the line.”   

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 157,302
  • Total Positive – 5,030
  • Percent Positive – 3.20%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.28%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,359 (+5)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 298
  • Patients in ICU – 532 (+8)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 260 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 193,930 (+252)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,697
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,654
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 23,921,319
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 67,962
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 388,164
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 77.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 65.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.6% 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

RegionSeptember 1, 2021September 2, 2021September 3, 2021
Capital Region4.80%4.53%4.78%
Central New York4.73%4.49%4.57%
Finger Lakes4.47%4.37%4.50%
Long Island4.27%4.28%4.23%
Mid-Hudson3.61%3.53%3.61%
Mohawk Valley4.54%4.50%4.67%
New York City2.43%2.42%2.39%
North Country4.84%5.17%5.11%
Southern Tier3.61%3.38%3.29%
Western New York4.13%4.08%4.25%
Statewide3.31%3.26%3.28%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Borough in NYCSeptember 1, 2021September 2, 2021September 3, 2021
Bronx2.86%2.88%2.83%
Kings2.48%2.45%2.43%
New York1.88%1.89%1.82%
Queens2.38%2.34%2.31%
Richmond3.46%3.50%3.63%

Yesterday, 5,030 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,281,283. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany27,20091
Allegany3,76819
Broome20,40694
Cattaraugus6,25834
Cayuga7,29335
Chautauqua9,85041
Chemung8,39036
Chenango3,95618
Clinton5,15019
Columbia4,39717
Cortland4,43221
Delaware2,71612
Dutchess32,349100
Erie95,380232
Essex1,80910
Franklin3,02236
Fulton4,96319
Genesee5,76410
Greene3,73211
Hamilton3684
Herkimer5,66722
Jefferson6,79332
Lewis3,00214
Livingston4,89718
Madison5,01822
Monroe74,987192
Montgomery4,75717
Nassau200,062362
Niagara21,24065
NYC1,024,7971,656
Oneida24,36581
Onondaga43,076162
Ontario8,05922
Orange52,607121
Orleans3,39010
Oswego8,70963
Otsego3,89218
Putnam11,44227
Rensselaer12,57058
Rockland49,50374
Saratoga17,49876
Schenectady14,62658
Schoharie1,92614
Schuyler1,1669
Seneca2,23619
St. Lawrence7,78878
Steuben7,60242
Suffolk218,840442
Sullivan7,42326
Tioga4,14916
Tompkins5,37645
Ulster15,50347
Warren4,29221
Washington3,52715
Wayne6,41517
Westchester137,873188
Wyoming3,74116
Yates1,2666

Yesterday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,697. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: 

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Broome1
Dutchess2
Erie2
Kings4
Manhattan3
Nassau2
Orange1
Putnam1
Queens2
Richmond1
Rockland1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk2
Ulster1
Westchester2

Yesterday, 40,278 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 29,262 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative  
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region728,1291,119
Central New York569,515776
Finger Lakes736,4121,148
Long Island1,766,3944,381
Mid-Hudson1,392,1952,578
Mohawk Valley283,414354
New York City6,223,02727,893
North Country263,148497
Southern Tier377,381611
Western New York801,546921
Statewide13,141,16140,278

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative  
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region668,978794
Central New York528,998645
Finger Lakes687,321804
Long Island1,568,1643,644
Mid-Hudson1,233,9522,272
Mohawk Valley262,019291
New York City5,524,11819,391
North Country238,104292
Southern Tier348,686444
Western New York737,440685
Statewide11,797,78029,262

