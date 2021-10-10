Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.
“Getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “We recently hit an important milestone of eighty-five percent of adult New Yorkers with their first dose and we get closer to ninety percent every day. The vaccine is safe, effective, and readily available – if you haven’t already, get yours as soon as possible.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 108,006
- Total Positive – 2,785
- Percent Positive – 2.58%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.49%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,045 (-75)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 253
- Patients in ICU – 456 (-6)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 243 (-11)
- Total Discharges – 203,462
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 34
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,876
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,047
- Total vaccine doses administered – 25,899,222
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 48,326
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 420,638
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 74.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.5%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, October 7, 2021
|Friday, October 8, 2021
|Saturday, October 9, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.59%
|3.61%
|3.58%
|Central New York
|5.01%
|5.03%
|5.14%
|Finger Lakes
|4.30%
|4.27%
|4.31%
|Long Island
|2.72%
|2.71%
|2.74%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.40%
|2.43%
|2.44%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.35%
|5.35%
|5.09%
|New York City
|1.36%
|1.36%
|1.39%
|North Country
|5.32%
|5.39%
|5.43%
|Southern Tier
|3.49%
|3.61%
|3.54%
|Western New York
|4.46%
|4.49%
|4.49%
|Statewide
|2.45%
|2.47%
|2.49%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, October 7, 2021
|Friday, October 8, 2021
|Saturday, October 9, 2021
|Bronx
|1.17%
|1.16%
|1.16%
|Kings
|1.72%
|1.76%
|1.81%
|New York
|1.00%
|0.99%
|1.01%
|Queens
|1.29%
|1.27%
|1.32%
|Richmond
|1.50%
|1.51%
|1.46%
Yesterday, 2,785 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,452,403. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|29,893
|41
|Allegany
|4,360
|16
|Broome
|23,372
|38
|Cattaraugus
|7,262
|18
|Cayuga
|8,373
|27
|Chautauqua
|12,015
|37
|Chemung
|10,263
|52
|Chenango
|4,491
|16
|Clinton
|6,396
|10
|Columbia
|4,885
|5
|Cortland
|5,166
|9
|Delaware
|3,382
|14
|Dutchess
|34,946
|11
|Erie
|103,604
|155
|Essex
|2,155
|5
|Franklin
|4,028
|16
|Fulton
|6,010
|12
|Genesee
|6,671
|19
|Greene
|4,253
|8
|Hamilton
|426
|1
|Herkimer
|6,444
|13
|Jefferson
|8,323
|51
|Lewis
|3,447
|16
|Livingston
|5,519
|24
|Madison
|5,876
|14
|Monroe
|81,834
|114
|Montgomery
|5,617
|9
|Nassau
|211,797
|161
|Niagara
|23,309
|38
|NYC
|1,078,471
|708
|Oneida
|27,628
|68
|Onondaga
|49,878
|141
|Ontario
|9,033
|21
|Orange
|56,364
|65
|Orleans
|4,124
|35
|Oswego
|10,921
|85
|Otsego
|4,407
|5
|Putnam
|12,244
|5
|Rensselaer
|14,239
|30
|Rockland
|52,312
|42
|Saratoga
|19,549
|51
|Schenectady
|16,089
|19
|Schoharie
|2,217
|3
|Schuyler
|1,435
|13
|Seneca
|2,657
|2
|St. Lawrence
|9,853
|25
|Steuben
|9,527
|39
|Suffolk
|235,484
|295
|Sullivan
|8,208
|18
|Tioga
|4,807
|18
|Tompkins
|6,335
|20
|Ulster
|16,933
|11
|Warren
|5,148
|7
|Washington
|4,337
|5
|Wayne
|7,672
|31
|Westchester
|142,697
|48
|Wyoming
|4,217
|18
|Yates
|1,500
|7
Yesterday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,876. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Allegany
|1
|Broome
|1
|Cayuga
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Clinton
|1
|Erie
|2
|Herkimer
|1
|Kings
|6
|Livingston
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|3
|Oneida
|1
|Ontario
|1
|Queens
|4
|Rensselaer
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Tioga
|1
|Wayne
|1
A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|755,071
|317
|Central New York
|589,097
|227
|Finger Lakes
|768,415
|353
|Long Island
|1,897,747
|670
|Mid-Hudson
|1,470,581
|508
|Mohawk Valley
|295,252
|183
|New York City
|6,745,952
|9,850
|North Country
|273,737
|132
|Southern Tier
|393,057
|183
|Western New York
|843,588
|590
|Statewide
|14,032,497
|13,013
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|694,696
|326
|Central New York
|546,842
|283
|Finger Lakes
|714,977
|462
|Long Island
|1,684,752
|1,570
|Mid-Hudson
|1,306,855
|966
|Mohawk Valley
|273,431
|232
|New York City
|5,998,354
|12,208
|North Country
|247,831
|167
|Southern Tier
|363,285
|264
|Western New York
|772,351
|798
|Statewide
|12,603,374
|17,276