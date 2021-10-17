Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update Oct. 17

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“The positive steps we’ve taken in the last few weeks are the clearest sign yet of New Yorkers’ commitment to defeating this pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “Booster shots are underway, and we are laying the groundwork for getting our kids vaccinated pending final federal approval.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 208,704

– 208,704 Total Positive – 4,204

– 4,204 Percent Positive – 2.01%

– 2.01% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.45%

– 2.45% Patient Hospitalization – 2,086 (-29)

– 2,086 (-29) Patients Newly Admitted – 256

– 256 Patients in ICU – 450 (-9)

– 450 (-9) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 247 (-14)

– 247 (-14) Total Discharges – 205,151 (+262)

– 205,151 (+262) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 36

– 36 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,109



The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,288



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 26,274,749

– 26,274,749 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,902

– 52,902 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 375,527

– 375,527 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.1%

– 83.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 75.3%

– 75.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.0%

– 86.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.3%

– 77.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.4%

– 70.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.7%

– 63.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.9%

– 72.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.4%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, October 14, 2021 Friday, October 15, 2021 Saturday, October 16, 2021 Capital Region 3.79% 3.84% 3.78% Central New York 5.47% 5.70% 5.43% Finger Lakes 4.89% 4.99% 4.98% Long Island 2.75% 2.75% 2.69% Mid-Hudson 2.36% 2.33% 2.24% Mohawk Valley 5.29% 5.29% 5.55% New York City 1.29% 1.29% 1.22% North Country 6.14% 6.25% 6.18% Southern Tier 4.01% 4.12% 4.19% Western New York 4.62% 4.79% 4.84% Statewide 2.50% 2.54% 2.45

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, October 14, 2021 Friday, October 15, 2021 Saturday, October 16, 2021 Bronx 1.12% 1.13% 1.06% Kings 1.59% 1.57% 1.45% New York 0.94% 0.95% 0.91% Queens 1.24% 1.23% 1.17% Richmond 1.67% 1.78% 1.79%

Yesterday, 4,204 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,485,111. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 30,510 67 Allegany 4,542 25 Broome 24,121 95 Cattaraugus 7,586 40 Cayuga 8,582 20 Chautauqua 12,281 33 Chemung 10,740 57 Chenango 4,635 16 Clinton 6,631 28 Columbia 4,966 9 Cortland 5,284 26 Delaware 3,507 12 Dutchess 35,411 53 Erie 105,477 262 Essex 2,245 21 Franklin 4,179 26 Fulton 6,228 21 Genesee 6,904 33 Greene 4,342 12 Hamilton 434 0 Herkimer 6,671 25 Jefferson 8,675 63 Lewis 3,550 13 Livingston 5,649 24 Madison 6,092 20 Monroe 83,519 220 Montgomery 5,865 17 Nassau 213,603 250 Niagara 23,795 82 NYC 1,086,710 1,055 Oneida 28,347 82 Onondaga 51,456 214 Ontario 9,244 20 Orange 57,192 118 Orleans 4,280 15 Oswego 11,449 67 Otsego 4,526 15 Putnam 12,420 15 Rensselaer 14,618 48 Rockland 52,859 59 Saratoga 20,034 59 Schenectady 16,525 47 Schoharie 2,272 10 Schuyler 1,513 20 Seneca 2,716 8 St. Lawrence 10,354 72 Steuben 9,972 43 Suffolk 238,318 359 Sullivan 8,394 32 Tioga 5,012 32 Tompkins 6,463 38 Ulster 17,179 31 Warren 5,371 26 Washington 4,533 14 Wayne 8,018 36 Westchester 143,388 78 Wyoming 4,336 10 Yates 1,588 11

Yesterday, 36 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,109. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: