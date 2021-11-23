Governor Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“We are two days away from gathering with loved ones, many of us for the first time since the onset of the pandemic – I want to urge New Yorkers to do everything they can to ensure they stay safe this holiday season,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you haven’t gotten yours yet, go out and get it today, and if you have and you’re due for your booster, get yours as soon as possible. Vaccines are safe, effective, and readily available throughout the state.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 118,953

Total Positive – 5,336

Percent Positive – 4.49%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.81%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,515 (+154)

Patients Newly Admitted – 372

Patients in ICU – 474 (+4)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 235 (-1)

Total Discharges – 213,583 (+209)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,283

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,948

Total vaccine doses administered – 29,226,424

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,451

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 694,257

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Saturday, November 20, 2021 Sunday, November 21, 2021 Monday, November 22, 2021 Capital Region 55.34 56.46 56.99 Central New York 51.8 52.32 52.48 Finger Lakes 65.59 65.34 64.29 Long Island 31.67 31.7 32.29 Mid-Hudson 23.16 23.92 24.01 Mohawk Valley 63.91 67.03 66.32 New York City 15.4 15.84 16.34 North Country 59.23 60.22 59.98 Southern Tier 61.38 62.15 61.9 Western New York 69.95 71.8 73.06 Statewide 32.93 33.53 33.87

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, November 20, 2021 Sunday, November 21, 2021 Monday, November 22, 2021 Capital Region 6.83% 6.83% 6.80% Central New York 6.70% 6.73% 6.71% Finger Lakes 8.58% 8.68% 8.57% Long Island 4.16% 4.18% 4.20% Mid-Hudson 2.87% 2.94% 2.95% Mohawk Valley 7.37% 7.67% 7.64% New York City 1.60% 1.63% 1.65% North Country 7.13% 7.26% 7.23% Southern Tier 5.03% 5.08% 4.97% Western New York 9.65% 9.79% 9.72% Statewide 3.77% 3.82% 3.81%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, November 20, 2021 Sunday, November 21, 2021 Monday, November 22, 2021 Bronx 1.53% 1.54% 1.60% Kings 1.59% 1.60% 1.60% New York 1.28% 1.29% 1.30% Queens 1.89% 1.99% 2.03% Richmond 2.29% 2.47% 2.48%

Yesterday, 5,336 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,658,678. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 33,672 60 Allegany 5,795 30 Broome 27,611 69 Cattaraugus 9,584 52 Cayuga 9,516 22 Chautauqua 14,349 59 Chemung 12,482 37 Chenango 5,398 31 Clinton 7,827 21 Columbia 5,548 17 Cortland 5,983 9 Delaware 4,225 14 Dutchess 37,487 53 Erie 120,684 599 Essex 2,890 8 Franklin 5,191 31 Fulton 7,602 30 Genesee 8,322 39 Greene 4,818 31 Hamilton 507 1 Herkimer 8,045 38 Jefferson 10,919 80 Lewis 4,066 21 Livingston 6,936 31 Madison 7,146 28 Monroe 95,016 322 Montgomery 6,966 30 Nassau 222,982 344 Niagara 27,685 184 NYC 1,123,485 1,206 Oneida 32,265 122 Onondaga 58,070 156 Ontario 11,292 73 Orange 61,097 100 Orleans 5,294 23 Oswego 13,702 74 Otsego 5,171 25 Putnam 12,972 18 Rensselaer 16,851 61 Rockland 54,984 63 Saratoga 23,660 137 Schenectady 18,813 44 Schoharie 2,589 16 Schuyler 1,851 9 Seneca 3,094 12 St. Lawrence 12,390 32 Steuben 11,998 39 Suffolk 251,472 408 Sullivan 9,277 28 Tioga 6,166 11 Tompkins 7,215 26 Ulster 18,629 37 Warren 6,919 42 Washington 6,309 52 Wayne 9,834 55 Westchester 147,019 147 Wyoming 5,076 21 Yates 1,932 8

Yesterday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,283. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 2 Chautauqua 1 Chenango 1 Clinton 1 Cortland 1 Erie 2 Kings 1 Monroe 2 Nassau 1 Oneida 5 Ontario 1 Queens 2 Schenectady 1 Seneca 1 Suffolk 1 Warren 1 Wayne 1

Yesterday, 18,967 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 8,035 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 793,168 1,276 Central New York 612,393 1,208 Finger Lakes 808,868 1,246 Long Island 1,994,691 2,078 Mid-Hudson 1,550,969 2,861 Mohawk Valley 307,300 439 New York City 7,141,146 7,823 North Country 285,453 425 Southern Tier 412,505 403 Western New York 887,593 1,208 Statewide 14,794,086 18,967

People with complete vaccine series: