1  of  3
Coronavirus
Hair salons to be included in Phase Two of reopening Some parts of NY are entering Phase One of reopening. Here’s what you need to know. Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Erie County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.

Governor outlines ‘Phase 1’ re-opening guidelines for businesses

News

by: Corina Cappabianca

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five New York regions are entering Phase 1 of their reopenings on Friday, but the On PAUSE order has been extended until May 28 for the other regions unless they meet the metrics.

As far as Upstate New York goes, the Capital Region and Western New York are still On PAUSE until they can turn their numbers around.

For others in Phase 1, that means Construction, Manufacturing, Retail pickup, Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing businesses can resume in those areas. But there are rules. For residential and commercial construction, employers must provide masks, masks need to be worn by employees within six feet of one another, and there can be no congregate meetings. 

“For retail businesses, curbside pickup starts. The employee and the purchaser in the vehicle must be wearing a mask,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Gloves are “preferred,” and the employer must also provide hand sanitizer. In-store pick up is allowed if curbside pickup isn’t “practical,” but customers will need to order ahead.

“It is in-store pickup; it is not in-store shopping,” Cuomo said.

The Governor also mentioned Friday that hair salons will be part of Phase 2 of the reopening. State beaches will also be open in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Local beaches will be decided by local governments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss