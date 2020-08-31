Governor pens letter to Congress, requests $59B

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo and labor leaders sent a letter to Congress on Monday, formalizing a request for additional federal funding to offset state budget shortfalls.

Cuomo’s letter asks for $59 billion to address the catastrophic economic fallout of the pandemic.

According to the letter: “Even if state and local governments cut expenses, increase taxes, and reduced services, the revenue shortfall would still be in the billions of dollars. Moreover, forcing state and local governments to take such actions would only further the pain and extend the period of time for the nation’s economy to recover.”

The governor provided a financial breakdown for the request:

New York State: $30 billion during the current and next fiscal year

MTA: $12 billion

New York City: $9 billion

Local governments outside of New York City: $4.5 billion

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey: $3 billion

Still, there is no clear delineation from the Office of the Governor about how the major part of the funds—$30 billion—would be apportioned. Further, the Metro Transit Authority in New York City is a public benefit corporation that operates as a private company. It has been sorely in need of repairs since long before the outbreak began. Much of the requested funds would cover specific infrastructure projects at Penn Station, and Laguardia and JFK airports that employ thousands of workers in New York City.

The full letter is available below: