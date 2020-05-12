Governor says NYS needs $61 billion from Congress

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York State needs $61 billion from the federal government due to the coronavirus pandemic. Without it, he said cuts could be on the way for schools and hospitals.

“To get this economy back up and running. we’re going to need an intelligent stimulus bill from Washington,” he said.

Cuomo called for more federal funding towards working families, state governments and testing and tracing. He said New York needs the money from Congress to fund schools, local governments, and hospitals. Otherwise, they could see 20 percent cuts in spending.

The Governor said the bill in Congress should not include so-called “political pork.” He also said he hopes this will be a time for the federal government to “re-imagine America.”

“The investment in public infrastructure is long overdue. They’ve talked about this for years. There are dozens and dozens of reports that will talk about the bad shape of our roads and our bridges and how bad our airports are compared to international airports,” he said.

In April, the National Governor’s Association asked Congress for $500 billion towards funding for states.