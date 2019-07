BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– It’s now up to a panel of experts to determine which big ideas for the Skyway are good enough to make it to the next stage.

The Governor’s office closed submissions this afternoon, in a contest to re-imagine the Skyway corridor.

As many as 20 submissions will be picked.

The designers will be asked to put together a full technical proposal and graphics.

The winning design proposal will be awarded $100,000.