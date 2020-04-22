Gowanda High School cancels prom, senior class night due to Gov. Cuomo’s order closing schools

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Gowanda High School Principal Rebekah Moraites sent a letter out to parents and guardians Monday announcing several event cancellations due to Governor Cuomo’s executive order closing schools until May 15.

Among the cancellations is the Gowanda High School Prom scheduled for May 16th.

“I have been in close contact with the junior class advisors regarding this cancellation and potential options for rescheduling over the summer,” Moraites said.

The senior class night set for May 20th will not happen as well.

Moraites added, “Although we still intend on giving away scholarships and celebrating these seniors, we are planning an alternative way to do this and will be mailing the scholarship checks and awards rather than having students receive them in person.”

Lastly, the principal thanks everyone for understanding and says the school is doing its best to create alternatives to the milestones.

