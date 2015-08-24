GPS bus tracking technology expands in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Parents in Williamsville no longer have to guess where their child’s school bus is. The district has rolled out a web-based application called My Stop that shows parents the location of their child’s bus. The app shows them where the bus is up to the minute and down to the street.

The app shows “Where they’ve been, where they’re going, where they should be,” Williamsville Central Schools Transportation Supervisor Caroline Parry explained. She says the app can change the routines for parents and students. “It’ll actually show you where the bus is located and how far away the estimated time is of pick-up,” she explained.

Parry says parents log-in through the district website.

The web-based app only tracks your child’s bus. “They cannot see anyone else’s child,” Parry explained. That protects the data.RELATED STORY | App allows Batavia parents to track school buses

In addition to the GPS technology, the Williamsville school district also has cameras on its buses watching students’ and drivers’ every move.

“We normally have two to three cameras. It depends on the bus model. Some of our older buses may only have two. Some of the newer ones have three,” Assistant Superintendent Thomas Maturski said.

“We can pull the video and view it. On our buses, I just bring the hard drive in, and I can view it right away,” Parry told News 4.