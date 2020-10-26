Grades nine through 12 at Nichols School will move to virtual learning following third positive COVID-19 test

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Students in grades nine to 12 at Nichols School in Buffalo will move to virtual learning following a third positive COVID-19 test in the Upper School, head of school Christopher Burner announced Monday.

The rest of the school (grades five through eight) will function on campus as usual.

The decision, made out of “an abundance of caution”, will be revisited in two weeks, Burner added.

“Nichols School’s highest priority is the health and safety of its community,” the statement said. “We are prepared and making every effort to keep our community safe.”

