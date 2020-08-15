Graduation held for West Side life skills program

(WIVB) – 716 Ministries and Five Loaves Farm held a special graduation Friday to celebrate seven graduates of its life skills training program.

The ceremony was held at the Five Loaves farmhouse on West Avenue in Buffalo.

716 Ministries and Five Loaves Farm teamed up to create a four-week life-skills training program for West Side residents and refugees while working on a farm.

The training includes conflict resolution, personality profiling, budgeting, and more.

7`6 Ministries says it’s been tough to connect with young people during COVID-19.

Program officials say the relationship made between a mentor and mentee can go on for years.