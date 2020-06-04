1  of  2
Graduation info for Buffalo Public School District’s class of 2020 to be announced Friday

News
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – High schools in the Buffalo Public School District will communicate graduation plans with their class of 2020 on Friday, a message from the district said Thursday.

Each graduation plan will be unique to each high school.

“Please keep in mind that the Buffalo Public School District reserves the right to postpone any and all graduation events if deemed necessary for safety and security reasons,” the statement added. “Please be well, be safe, and enjoy the commencement ceremonies of our 2020 high school graduates.”

