Grain elevator demolition halted temporarily

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Northern Grain Elevator is saved from the wrecking ball for at least another few days.

A state supreme court judge has issued a temporary restraining order. This prevents any demolition until the case can be heard on Wednesday. The City of Buffalo issued the emergency demolition order on Friday, after the grain elevator suffered damage in a recent wind storm.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo is suing the city and the building’s owner, ADM, to try and save the over 120-year-old building.

