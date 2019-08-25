Grand Island Bridge closes for “A Quiet Place 2”

Live Now
 One of the Grand Island Bridges will be transformed into a filming location for A Quiet Place II.

The northbound lanes of the South Grand Island Bridge will be shut down until 1 p.m. Sunday, in order to accommodate filming.

The southbound lanes of the South Grand Island Bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction. During this time period, all Grand Island-bound traffic heading north on I-190 will be diverted toward a single lane on the southbound side of the south bridge.

Along with this, the Exit 17 entrance ramp from River Rd. to I-190 NB will be closed. Drivers looking to head north on I-190 from River Rd. will need to enter from Grand Island Blvd.

