Grand Island couple admit to accessory after the fact for helping their son after he robbed a Niagara Falls bank

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – A husband and wife from Grand Island have admitted to trying to help their son after he robbed a bank in Niagara Falls.

Federal prosecutors say Timothy Mulvey robbed the M&T bank on Military Road in July 2018.

They say his mother, 68-year-old Cheryl A. Mulvey, told her son to change his phone habits and also tried to discredit a potential witness.

She and the father, 67-year-old Lawrence Mulvey, both pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact.

They’re both scheduled to be sentenced in September. The charges carry maximum penalty of six months in prison and a fine of $125,000.

Timothy Mulvey has been convicted of aggravated bank robbery and is awaiting sentencing.