Grand Island Fire Company: Christmas Day garage fire that caused $10,000 in damage was started by improperly disposed-of fireplace ashes

(WIVB) – Grand Island firefighters were able to put out a Christmas Day fire that started in an attached garage as a result of improperly disposing of fireplace ashes.

According to the Thursday morning press release from the Grand Island Fire Company, firefighters responded to the call on Cardinal Lane at 4:35 p.m. Christmas Day.

The homeowner and an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy had worked to suppress the fire before firefighters arrived, which helped with Grand Island Fire Company’s follow-up operations, Fire Chief Mark Sadkowski said in the press release.

The fire was prevented from spreading to the residence. No injuries were reported.

Total damage was estimated at $5,000 to the structure and $5,000 to a vehicle parked in the garage.

“Grand Island Fire officials caution those who use wood burning fireplaces and stoves to use

metal containers outside and away from buildings for ashes since they can remain live and dangerous for many hours despite their appearance,” the press release states. “This simple precaution can save property damage and/or serious injury to occupants.”