GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Grand Island man faces a long list of charges related to a drug bust at his home.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says a potentially dangerous situation for officers and deputies was resolved without incident in connection to this arrest.

Anson Whitted, 42, of Grand Island was arrested Friday on eight felonies and four misdemeanors on possession of illegal weapons and drugs, such as fentanyl. The sheriff’s office says they’ve known about Whitted since 2021 and finally had enough probable cause to pull him over on the 190 at Niagara Street.

Courtesy: Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators say a woman was driving, Whitted was in the passenger seat and his child was in the backseat and that Whitted tried to conceal drugs.

“We’ve seen more overdoses last year in Erie County than at any other year before, this is a serious problem, we have to attack fentanyl, like I said cocaine and heroin dangerous enough, now you’re putting in this poison in there that is killing people,” said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia.

Drugs like fentanyl have been impacting communities across the country.

The sheriff’s office says they were able to get a search warrant for a home Whitted had been living in on Carl Road in Grand Island, that’s where deputies found a large, aggressive pit bull that they were able to contain and then go through the house to find all this evidence. Whitted is being held in the Erie County Holding Center.