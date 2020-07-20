Grand Island supervisor: Developers of project believed to be Amazon distribution facility have pulled out of plans to locate there

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – The developers of a proposed storage and distribution facility on Grand Island have pulled out of plans to locate there, Grand Island supervisor John Whitney has confirmed to News 4.

TC Buffalo Development filed the proposal for the project, “Project Olive”, in February. Many believed that the project name was an alias for an Amazon distribution center, although the developers didn’t specifically name the shipping giant.

The current stage is zoning change. The project was stalled after a planning board meeting last week, when members failed to have a quorum for whether to approve the change from M-! (light industrial and research) to PDD (planned development district).