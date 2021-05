GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – The lights at Fantasy Island might be coming back on.

Grand Island supervisor John Whitney told News 4 on Tuesday that the owner of the property, STORE Capital, has entered into an agreement for a long-term lease with Gene Staples, the owner of Indiana Beach Amusement Park.

Whitney said Staples is looking to get the park up and running as soon as possible.

News 4 has reached out to STORE Capital.

Fantasy Island closed suddenly in Feb. 2020.