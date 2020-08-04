Grand Island to hold public hearing on proposed Amazon project next week

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – People living on Grand Island will be able to share their thoughts on the controversial Amazon project next week.

There will be a public hearing next Thursday (Aug. 13) and the town intends to hold it in person.

On Monday night, representatives for Amazon spoke to the town board about the massive project, which would put a nearly 4 million sq. ft. warehouse off Long Road.

One town board member shared frustrations over the lack of transparency.

He said that a lot of the work for this project was done behind the town’s back.

The developers say much of the work done last year was on buying the land. There was also a non-disclosure agreement involved with those who helped bring the deal to fruition– meaning they were legally bound to keep it quiet.