Grand Jury now convened for Daniel Prude case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A grand jury has convened in the case of the Rochester Police Officers accused of playing a role in the death of Daniel Prude.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light on September 2. The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report said Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.”

“I’d like to see an indictment of these officers, it’s going to take some time,” Attorney Donald Thompson said, who is representing the Prude family.

Attorney Matthew Rich, who is representing the RPD officers, released this statement:

“We look forward to the outcome of the grand jury’s investigation and we are confident that our clients will not be charged criminally once all the evidence and testimony has been considered.”

The process could take weeks, if not months.