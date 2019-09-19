Grandmother of boy found on a Buffalo porch seeks full custody, while child’s parents remain missing

Buffalo police are still searching for three missing people from Florida, who might be connected to a burned-out vehicle found in Black Rock. The grandmother of a boy among those missing could be one step closer to getting custody of the child.

Three year-old Noelvin from Florida was found on a porch on Potomac Avenue Monday morning.

While police from both Buffalo and Florida search for answers in how he got there and where his parents are, the boy’s grandmother Zenaida Colon wants full custody.

“My plea right now is to please help me get him home,” Colon said. “I’m doing my best to get him where he should be, which is home with us.”

Because the boy’s parents are still missing, he will stay in the custody of Child Protective Services. Colon says she is working with Child Protective Services and they are inspecting her home in Orlando.

“I have people in my home right now that can accommodate them coming in to see the home so my home’s ready, it’s been ready,” Colon said.

Until she gets full custody, Colon and other family members are getting supervised visits here in Buffalo.

“As often as I can honestly,” she said.”I’m going to be honest with you I want to expedite this so if I can get him here tomorrow, in my arms today I don’t know how hard this process is going to be for me.”

A burned car with an unknown number of bodies inside was found about a half mile from where Noelvin was found on the Porch Monday. Police are still working to learn if these two cases are connected at all.

Colon’s next court appearance for full-custody will be in three weeks.