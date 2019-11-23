Graves leads UB past Towson at Charleston Classic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jayvon Graves poured in a game high 25 points to power the UB men’s basketball to a 76-73 win over Towson at the Charleston Classic on Friday.

With the victory, Buffalo improved to 3-2 on the season.

While the Bulls struggled from beyond the arc for the second straight night, hitting only eight of their 31 attempts, they locked down on the defensive end and on the glass.

UB forced the Tigers into 22 turnovers and won the rebound battle 44-42 to help secure the win.

Josh Mballa, who finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, put UB ahead for good with 23 seconds to play after grabbing an offensive board and scoring to give the Bulls a 72-71 advantage.

The Bulls have a week off and will be back on the court to face William and Mary on Nov. 30.