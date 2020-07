DERBY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Graycliff Conservancy will reopen with private tours in August.

All tours will be restricted to a single household or safe social circle. Private tours are priced for up to four people, and two more can be added for an additional charge.

New COVID-19 protocols have been implemented, including contact tracing for all visitors and requiring staff, volunteers, and visitors to wear a mask.

Advance booking is available here.