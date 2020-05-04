Graycliff to launch drive-through version of “Market at Graycliff” on Friday

DERBY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Graycliff will launch a drive-through version of “Market at Graycliff” this Friday.

The market will be pick-up only, and will feature a selection of vendors offering food, soap, and beverages.

Customers must pre-order, with pick-up from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Graycliff’s parking lot, 6472 Old Lake Shore Road.

Order deadlines are set by the vendors and are either Thursday or Friday. All pre-order products will be paid for in advance and put directly into the vehicle of each customer, without anyone getting out of their cars. No purchase or cash transactions will happen on site. This includes orders from a weekly food truck which will offer hot food and heat and eat options.

Graycliff will post a new menu weekly on its Facebook page, as well as purchase information for vendors.

The following vendors will be participating in the Drive-Thru Market at Graycliff:

Kwilo’s Farms, Angola, NY (meat, maple)

Seeds from the Earth, Yorkshire, NY (CBD products, jams)

Dark Forest Chocolate, Lancaster, NY (chocolate)

Artsy Garden, Derby, NY (greens, seed plants, sweets, jellies)

Diane’s Sugar Shack Creations, Eden, NY (soap)

Snowy Owl Kombucha/Lakeward Spirits, Buffalo, NY (kombucha, liquor)

Sweet Pea Bakery, Hamburg, NY (baked goods)

Urbanowicz Acres, Evans, NY (eggs, jellies)

What’s Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn, Buffalo, NY (popcorn)

Graycliff’s tour season and other programming have been postponed due to COVID-19, “causing significant financial distress to the organization whose operating expenses are covered largely by revenue from tour admission and retail sales,” a Monday press release from Graycliff said.

Graycliff is asking that customers consider making a donation of $5 at www.experiencegraycliff.org/support/donate/ to help.