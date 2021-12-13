Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
18°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Bills Stadium Negotiations
Future of the Great Northern Grain Elevator
Starbucks Unionization Effort
Local News
Crime
Around New York
COVID-19 News
Erie County Mask Mandate
News 4 Investigates
National
Education
Call 4 Action
4 the Web Exclusive
Wake Up
Women Leading WNY
Mel’s Mutts
Jerry Sullivan
Veterans Voices
Good News With Gabby
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill to open new Tonawanda location
Testing kept COVID-positive students out of Williamsville classrooms, superintendent says
Police: Woman who drove into water near Niagara Falls died by drowning
Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces
4Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current WNY Temperatures
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Live Traffic Map
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
Bills Stadium Negotiations
Buffalo Bisons & Baseball
UB Bulls & College Sports
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
Jerry Sullivan
China 2022 Winter Olympics
Community
Contests
How to donate to Coats 4 Kids
Make-A-Wish
Where To Get Vaccinated
Shop Small 716
Jobs 4 Buffalo
Events Calendar
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
What’s Trending
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Special Live Coverage
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
News 4 on Instagram
About Us
Contact Us
News 4 Mobile Apps
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Future of the Great Northern Grain Elevator
Judge promises to issue ruling ‘quickly’ on future of Great Northern Elevator
Video
UPDATE: Temporary restraining order preventing demolition of Great Northern Grain Elevator continues
Video
James Comerford retires after long career in Buffalo City Hall
Video
As judge decides fate of a Buffalo grain elevator, preservationists envision its future
Video
Mediator now trying to find compromise over historic grain elevator on Buffalo River
Video
More Future of the Great Northern Grain Elevator Headlines
Higgins accuses historic grain elevator owner of negligence, calls for saving landmark
Video
Historic grain elevator saved from wrecker’s ball, developers showing interest
Video
Grain elevator demolition halted temporarily
Video
Buffalo grants emergency demolition order for historic Great Northern Elevator after storm damage
Video
WATCH: Talking about the future of the Great Northern Elevator
Video
Days could be numbered for Buffalo’s Great Northern Elevator
Video
ADM submits application to demolish Great Northern Grain Elevator
Great Northern Grain Elevator wall collapses in wind
Video
Trending Now
Police: Woman who drove into water near Niagara Falls died by drowning
Winter storm watch in effect for parts of WNY Wednesday evening to Thursday evening
Watch News 4 Now
Multiple flights delayed, canceled at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport on Monday
Video
Williamsville village deputy mayor resigns, calling out mayor in resignation letter
Just tested positive for COVID? Here’s when Fauci says you can get boosted
Video
Buffalo fire officials: Fire at Buffalo Grand Hotel was arson
Gov. Hochul on COVID: ‘We are not in a good place’
Video
4Warn Weather
DEC: It’s illegal and harmful to feed deer in the winter
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo