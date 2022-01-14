Appellate judge issues temporary restraining order on grain elevator demolition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Campaign for Buffalo History Architecture & Culture has once again gained the upper hand over ADM Milling and the City of Buffalo in the ongoing battle over the status of the Great Northern Grain Elevator.
Friday morning, Honorable Tracey Bannister of the New York State’s Supreme Court Appellate Division issued an order temporarily preventing ADM and the city from taking action toward demolishing the damaged elevator.
The order also stated that the Campaign will undertake the responsibility of reimbursing ADM for any additional costs of keeping the property safe and maintaining proper insurance coverage during the duration of the restraining order, in the amount of $100,000.
The return date for the motion is Jan. 24.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
New on WIVB.com
- Super Bowl organizers say game is staying in California
- Community comes together to help Sherman family devastated by house fire
- When Bills Mafia braves the cold Saturday, a team of doctors will be on standby in Highmark Stadium
- Nursing home advocates plea for help from federal leaders
- Senate weighs options as Russia poses threat to Ukraine