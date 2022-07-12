BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The legal battle over the Great Northern Grain Elevator continues tonight.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo is not only appealing the judge’s decision to allow demolition to proceed, the organization is also calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to step in to make the state the new owner of the property.

ADM Milling Company is looking to tear down the grain elevator after an exterior wall collapsed in a storm in December.

Last week, a judge allowed the the demolition to move forward.

He was strong worded about the decision saying the structure is in poor condition and can’t survive with a hole in its wall.

Friday, the Campaign for Greater Buffalo filed a notice of appeal to this decision.

Executive director Tim Tielman said there is no need for an emergency demolition and that the building isn’t in danger of collapsing.

He’s calling on Governor Hochul to make the state the new owner of the property and make it part of a Buffalo Harbor state park.

“Then we have a basis for a really unique property, we can save a historically important building and we can add a recreational asset. We could rent the ground floor to private operators and it would be a magnificent location,” Tielman said.

The attorney for the campaign says the appeal process should take three to four months and the case should be heard in the fall.

