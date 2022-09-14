BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Northern Elevator is set to become a great mountain of rubble.

A City of Buffalo spokesperson confirmed to News 4 that demolition of the historic grain elevator will get underway in the coming days. Equipment is on standby next to the Ganson Street site.

It’s expected to take eight months to bring down the structure.

Queen City residents are asked to avoid the work site once demolition gets underway. Ganson Street is expected to stay open during the process.

A large section of the elevator’s wall collapsed during a December 2021 windstorm.

In July, a New York State Supreme Court judge gave the green light for the building’s owner, ADM Milling, to start demolition. It was the latest ruling in a legal battle between city preservationists and ADM.

Before image: Map data ©2021 Google