BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Northern Elevator is set to become a great mountain of rubble.
A City of Buffalo spokesperson confirmed to News 4 that demolition of the historic grain elevator will get underway in the coming days. Equipment is on standby next to the Ganson Street site.
It’s expected to take eight months to bring down the structure.
Queen City residents are asked to avoid the work site once demolition gets underway. Ganson Street is expected to stay open during the process.
A large section of the elevator’s wall collapsed during a December 2021 windstorm.
In July, a New York State Supreme Court judge gave the green light for the building’s owner, ADM Milling, to start demolition. It was the latest ruling in a legal battle between city preservationists and ADM.
New on WIVB.com
- Fred Franzia, creator of ‘Two Buck Chuck’ wine, dies at 79
- Looming railroad strike has US leaders scrambling to avoid potentially devastating economic impacts
- Brooklyn mom charged with murder in drowning of three children: NYPD
- Lowriders return to streets in California town
- Report: Prosecutors move to have Serial’s Adnan Syed conviction vacated
Patrick Ryan is a JANY award-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.