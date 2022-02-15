Preservationists granted preliminary injunction to preserve grain elevator

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to preservationists, the Campaign for Greater Buffalo has been granted a preliminary injunction to preserve the Great Northern Grain Elevator, pending a State Supreme Court Appellate Division decision.

ADM Milling wishes to tear the damaged elevator down, claiming it presents a danger to those in the area, while the campaign contends that the building is structurally sound, that demolition is unnecessary and that ADM should be required to repair and maintain the building. The injunction prevents ADM from demolishing the structure until an appeal is heard.

An emergency demolition order was issued by the City of Buffalo Dec. 17, following a partial collapse of one of the elevator’s walls in a wind storm. The following week, preservationists obtained a restraining order, which was vacated Jan. 5. A temporary restraining order was then granted by an appellate judge on Jan. 14, preventing ADM from tearing it down once more. Now, with the injunction, the campaign seeks long-term protection of the elevator.

It is hereby ORDERED that the motion for a preliminary injunction is granted, and respondents are hereby enjoined and prohibited from taking any actions to demolish or destroy the historic structure known as the Great Northern Grain Elevator located at 250 Ganson Street, Buffalo, New York, pending the hearing and determination of the appeal herein…” Ann Dillon Flynn, Appellate Division Fourth Judicial Department clerk

Here is the complete order from the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division for the Fourth Department:

“We are glad that the court agreed with the need for an injunction to prevent any action to demolish the Great Northern,” the campaign’s attorney Richard Berger said in a release.