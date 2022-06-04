CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Next month, the Great Pumpkin Farm will be holding a carnival to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The carnival will run through the weekend, beginning Saturday, July 2 and ending on July 4. The farm will be open from 12-9 p.m. each day and will include the following activities:

Rides (must have wristband on)

Family-friendly games

Free face painting and balloon art (1-5 p.m.)

Hula-hoop and juggling demonstrations (2-6 p.m.)

Food

Bar open all day, with bands performing

Fireworks show at dusk on July 4

Admission is $20 for a wristband to ride all rides or $10 for those who do not wish to go on rides. Kids 2 years old and under get in free. All tickets can be purchased with cash or credit at the Great Pumpkin Farm box office at 11199 Main St. in Clarence. Any questions can be directed to Lynn Ritchie at (716) 741-9518.