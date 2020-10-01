Greece man sentenced to six months in prison for threatening to kill Sen. Charles Schumer, Rep. Adam Schiff

(WIVB) – A Greece man has been sentenced to six months in prison for threatening to kill Sen. Charles Schumer and Congressman Adam Schiff.

Salvatore Lippa II, 57, was convicted of two counts of threatening a U.S. official.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney who handled the case, Lippa called Schiff’s Washington, D.C. office on Jan. 23 and left a threatening message, stating “I dare you to come to New York, because I will put a bullet in your (expletive) forehead.”

The defendant admitted that he made the threatening call because he was upset about impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Lippa made a similar call to Sen. Schumer’s Albany office on Feb. 4, stating “let me tell you something, somebody wants to assassinate you, I’m going to be the driver.”

Lippa admitted that at the time of that call, the Senate was set to vote on the Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump brought by the House of Representatives on the next day, February 5.