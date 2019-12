BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Canisius snapped a mini-two game skid with an 80-72 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

Malik Johnson led the Griffs with 20 points while adding seven steals and assists. Jalani White chipped in with 16 off the bench.

*****

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball continue to play, picking up their fifth straight win a 75-50 win over Gannon.

Justin Winston and Kyle Lofton each scored 14 points in the Bonnies’ win.