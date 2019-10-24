Grocery store on wheels, helps address food desert issue in Buffalo

A large white van was parked on Brewster Street in Buffalo Thursday morning, and inside was something a bit unexpected — fresh produce.



It’s a mobile produce market, and it’s the first of its kind in the area where folks can get onboard and shop. It’s stocked with foods like broccoli, onions, celery and spinach.



“It’s been received really, really well we have been bombarded with requests for mobile market stops in different areas around the county,” Brandi Haynes, director of emergency and family services for Community Action Organization. They launched the program back in September

The mobile market travels to food deserts throughout Buffalo. Residents who live in food desert areas are sometimes presented with limited options when it comes to grocery shopping.

“So you may have a corner store or a bodega, or a 7-Eleven in the area, but they may not be able to access real food,” said Haynes.

Researchers at the Partnership for the Public have been examining the issue for years. They say most of the city’s are clustered in the eastern part of the city and addressing the issue starts with making food more available to those residents.

“Part of the effort to address food justice or food access in Buffalo is to really expand what’s offered in these neighborhoods,” said Andrea Ó Súilleabháin is Executive Director at Partnership for the Public Good.

