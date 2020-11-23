Grocery stores in Buffalo prepare for Thanksgiving shopping rush

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – As people prepare what’s on the menu for Thanksgiving dinner, grocery stores are preparing how to keep their customers safe.

“The health and safety of our customers and staff is definitely our top priority,” said Lexington Co-op General Manager Tim Bartlett. “We’re just making sure that we continue with our really high standards of cleaning and sanitation. Making sure everyone is staying apart and wearing a mask when they’re in the store.”

Grocery stores throughout Western New York are getting ready to see more customers this week as they stock up for their holiday feast.

“This week is always a busy week in a grocery store and we don’t expect this week to be an exception,” Bartlett said.

Tops Friendly Markets is encouraging customers who may be concerned over the amount of shoppers in the store at a given time to avoid shopping between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Public and media relations manager Kathy Sautter says Tops is tracking the amount of people inside the stores.

‘We’ve always monitored the number of shoppers that are in our store, but we’ve been very grateful that even at our highest capacity levels in which people have been shopping, we haven’t had to have it at a capacity level where we had to limit the number of people in the store,” she said.