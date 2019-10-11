ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) If you’ve ever wanted to get on the turf at New Era Field Saturday is your chance!

The Gronkowski Brothers’ New Obstacle Course Race, Stadium Blitz is a one-of-a-kind experience for fitness enthusiasts of every level, including children age 7 and up!

Stadium Blitz participants face three levels of obstacles, each increasing in difficulty but intermixed throughout the course. A racer who completes an obstacle is rewarded with points—the harder the obstacle, the bigger the point potential.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m Saturday at New Era Field. The first race kicks off at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $65 dollars online and still available here. Use the special code NEWS4 to get 20% off!