Gronkowski brothers plan new obstacle course race at New Era Stadium

Western New Yorkers now have a chance to get fit like the famous Gronkowski brothers. The athletic siblings are planning an obstacle course race called Stadium Blitz.

It’s a 5k race set to take place on October 12 at New Era Field. There will be 15 obstacles.

The obstacles include jump rope, agility nets, holding sandbags, kettle-bells, jumping over obstacles and more.

The course has different levels of difficulty, so there’s something for athletes of all ages.

“We want people to take away is that first of all, we want everyone to have a good time with this. second of all, we’re all about health and fitness,” said Dan Gronkowski, president of Gronk Fitness Products. “So, training for this thing, pushing yourself physically and mentally, do it one time, come back and do it again, see if you have improved or not. But like I said, it’s all about health and fitness and having fun.”



For more information visit http://stadiumblitz.com/category/race-locations/