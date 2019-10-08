Gronkowski hired by Fox Sports as an NFL analyst

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Rob Gronkowski is back—but instead of a Patriots uniform, he’ll be donning a suit and tie. (Presumably.)

Fox Sports announced Tuesday that they’d hired the former All-Pro tight end as a football analyst.

Gronkowski is set to make his network debut Thursday night as his former team takes on the New York Giants.

He hung up his cleats this past spring after spending the entirety of his nine-year career in New England.

In the above video, QB Tom Brady reacts to Gronkowski’s announcement.