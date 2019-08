BELGIUM (WIVB)– The sky is the limit for a group of women in Belgium. They set a new record over the weekend for skydiving.

29 women joined limbs and created two formations from 15,000 feet in the air before they opened their parachutes.

They had about 70 seconds to do it while dropping at a speed of 120 mph.

A jury had to approve the jump and the shape of the formation.